Bald eagle slams into front window of Pennsylvania home

By Lori Burkholder, Katelyn Smith

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A bald eagle crashed into the front window of a family’s home in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

The bird shattered the plate glass. Police responded and found the eagle on the ground. Officers called a wildlife expert but by the time she arrived, the bald eagle had flown off.

Kathy Uhler is the director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center. She says while it’s not super common to see an eagle crash into a window, bird collisions are common.

“More than likely, he was seeing a reflection of the sky or simply light and felt that he could continue through it.” Uhler said.

Uhler says installing windows with ultraviolet barriers can allow birds to see the window and can help prevent collisions.

As for the eagle, experts say it’s a good sign that he flew away but that doesn’t mean he escaped unscathed.

