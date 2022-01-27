‘Everybody loved him’: Community remembers slain La Scala general manager in vigil

By Amy Lu

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Friends and family gathered outside the La Scala restaurant Wednesday night to remember general manager Chesley Patterson.

Patterson was shot and killed Sunday morning, blocks away from the restaurant.

People in this area describe La Scala as the crown jewel of Little Italy. Patterson, a familiar face, who worked 17 years at the restaurant, making his death all the more painful.

Mourners gathered in the heart of Little Italy singing by candlelight, remembering Patterson.

“We’re so blessed that in our lifetime meeting a person like him because he touched a lot of people,” La Scala owner Nino Germano said.

The pain is still fresh for Germano who said Patterson, affectionately known as Chesco, was like a brother.

“Everybody loved him, and he wanted everybody to love him because he was a good person. We’re so blessed to meet a person like that in our lifetime,” he said.

Police said Patterson was shot early Sunday morning near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Broadway. Homicide detectives still haven’t identified a person of interest or a motive.

The hundreds that gathering are still devastated, as they held onto each other for support.

“Unfortunately, too many of us have lost people who we know and love,” said Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, D-District 1.

Cohen demanded change, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

“All of us need to dig in. We need to make sure the mayor’s crime plan is being properly implemented. We need to make sure the folks who committed this horrific act are held accountable,” Cohen said.

Germano still hopes for change to come.

“For the taxes that we pay, for the money that we spend, I live in the city, work in the city. I love our city,” Germano said.

La Scala said Patterson is now the second employee who has died from violence here in the city. Despite that, the staff said they will persevere and open their doors once again for business starting tomorrow.

