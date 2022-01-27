US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas.

The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m.

The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters.

“The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.”

As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.

