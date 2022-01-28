Suspected samurai sword slayer pleads not guilty of killing his mother

By SHELBY MYERS

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The man accused of killing his mother with a samurai sword pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Washam told the judge he didn’t have a lawyer but that his dad was going to get him one.

We reached out to Washam’s dad, Hubert Washam. He said he is not looking for his son a lawyer and he didn’t even know his son was in court.

Hubert did tell FOX10 News he has been in communication with his son some. He said Damien isn’t talking much and when he does, he doesn’t even sound like himself.

Investigators said he did some heinous things to his family. He’s accused of killing his own mother with a samurai sword, severely injuring his disabled uncle and cutting his brother.

Washam was appointed a public defender and the judge kept his bail at $750,000.

He will will be back in court for his preliminary hearing in March.

