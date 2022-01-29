Tennessee family of 4 dead after father admits he ‘snapped’

By MARISSA SULEK

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A family of four in Goodlettsville is dead after a shooting inside their Greer Road home early Friday morning.

Metro Police said 32-year-old James Travis Pitts shot his wife, 32-year-old Barbara Pitts, and two girls, 13-year-old MaKayla Kleinert and 6-year-old Riley Pitts.

Neighbors said James Pitts had mental health concerns and believe that could have led to this unfortunate outcome.

“We’re still trying to go through his state of mind at this point and what led up to this,” Metro Police spokesperson Brooke Reese said at a briefing Friday morning.

Police said Travis Pitts called dispatch around 6:30 a.m. saying he shot and killed him family.

“Dispatchers tried their best to keep him on the phone while an off-duty East Precinct officer was on his way home and was close to this address,” Reese said.

When the officer got to the home, they said he tried to talk James Pitts down using the public address system on his patrol car. Police said the officer asked the father to surrender himself and weapon when he heard a gunshot inside the home.

Neighbor Ronnie Van Kleeck said gunshots from this home are common.

“We hear gunshots a lot,” Van Kleeck said. “Probably every other day. It’s like boom, boom, boom. And it’s dark out, so it’s like, ‘What are you shooting at?’”

Metro Police said when the sergeant heard the gunshots he went inside the home and saw all four family members with gunshots. They said the wife and Kleinert were alive when police arrived, but they later died at the hospital.

Van Kleeck said before this, the father seemed fine.

“Just normal,” Van Kleeck said. “You would think anyone who took the time to fix their driveway and build a fence for their kids would not, I mean me must have just snapped.”

Metro Police said it was not aware of any previous domestic incidents.

“He obviously had some kind of mental health problem,” Van Kleeck said. “I think they may have been recovering addicts.”

Travis and Barbara Pitts were employees at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Travis is listed as assistant maintenance director and Barbara was formerly a volunteer coordinator there.

“What happened is a horrific tragedy. Our hearts our broken and our staff is shocked by this devastating event,” Nashville Rescue Mission spokesperson Michelle Sanders-Brinson said. “Right now, we simply ask for prayers for this family and our staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Metro Police said a suicide note and Glock were found inside the home.

