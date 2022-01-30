French Bulldog owner pleads for return of 2 stolen dogs

By Da Lin

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — (KPIAn Oakland pet owner is hoping to get her pets back safely after thieves stole her two French Bulldogs Saturday morning.

It’s the latest in a string of robberies and thefts in the Bay Area targeting the breed.

“They’re definitely my kids. It’s been the three of us for years,” said theft victim Lynne McInnes.

Aside from filing a police report in Oakland, McInnes posted flyers in the parking lot where the theft happened. She also put the information out on social media.

“We had a really good hike this morning,” said McInnes.

McInnes said after a Saturday morning hike with her Frenchies, six-year-old Jimmy and seven-year-old Jamon, she made a quick trip into a CVS store around 9 a.m. on Redwood Road in Oakland. She came out to find a busted car window and the dogs gone.

“Total shock, total shock. Just disbelief,” said McInnes.

Police said in the last two years, they’ve seen a big spike in robberies and thefts targeting French Bulldogs across the Bay Area.

Experts said the breed is trendy and very expensive.

“They don’t have big litters, one, two, maybe three, four would be a big litter. And they take them C-section just because they want to make sure they get in there and get them and save all of them,” said Kimberly Meredith, the vice president of the Contra Costa County Kennel Club.

“They cost between I’d say $3,500 and $4,500 each,” said Sue Cunningham, president of the Northern California French Bulldog Club.

Cunningham said Frenchies with exotic colors can sell for $10,000 to $20,000.

For McInnes, Jamon and Jimmy are priceless. She said they’re like children tp her.

“I’ve had them for six and seven years each. And I love them more than I can say,” said McInnes with tears in her eyes.

If you see those two dogs or someone trying to sell them, investigators said call the Oakland Police Department right away.

