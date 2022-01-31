3-year-old dies from injuries following house fire

By Victor Jacobo

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 3-year-old boy has died from his injuries following a house fire last week, Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed Gideon Simos died from his injuries at Children’s Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The fire broke out at a home near 6th and Madison in Milwaukee around 9:30 a.m.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, I can only describe it as an inferno,” Sylvia Ortiz-Velez told CBS 58. Ortiz-Velez is a state representative and Milwaukee County Board supervisor. She is also Gideon’s aunt.

Parents woke up and tried to put the fire out, but flames became overwhelming. They were able to get three of their children out of the house, but 3-year-old Gideon was still inside.

That’s when Gideon’s mother broke windows to be able to get her son out of the house.

“I know she did everything she could to get her son out of that house,” Ortiz-Velez said. “And I’m grateful that she made it out as well, because in what she described to me, she almost didn’t.”

A medical examiner’s report said Gideon had burn injuries on 90 percent of his body. He died from his injuries Sunday at Children’s Hospital.

“He was sweet and kind and loving,” Ortiz-Velez said of Gideon. “He loved to play with his brothers and sisters all the time.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ortiz-Velez shared how Gideon’s mother wants her son to be remembered.

“She wanted people to know that Gideon was a fighter, and that he was too good for this world,” Ortiz-Velez said.

The family lost everything in the fire and is now preparing for funeral services.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with costs. That can be found here gofundme.com/f/help-the-simos-family-recover-from-house-fire

