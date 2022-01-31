Attempted robbery turns deadly after victim responds with their own weapon

By Gracyn Gordon

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — One man is dead after a shootout in the parking lot of Zoe’s restaurant.

It started out as an attempted robbery which turned deadly after the victim responded with their own weapon.

One individual was in his car Saturday around 9 p.m. when three robbers approached them with a gun.

Three individuals were injured in the shootout. It is unclear if the three injured included the three suspects.

Those who were injured were taken to UMMC. One of the injured died at the hospital from his injuries. Police have identified him as Donzerrick Pate, 27.

The other two victims are still at the hospital, according to police.

Citizens are now speaking out on what now makes Jackson’s 10th homicide for 2022.

“We don’t want these guns on the streets, and when we put the guns been on the streets, we want something to be done about it,” Enoch Sanders said.

The shooting took place on North State Street. Police have asked for anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest to come forward.

“I’m expecting a reduction in violent crime in our city, but we all must work together,” said Chief of Police James Davis.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.

