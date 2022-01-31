Schools post closures, delays as cleanup from Winter Storm Bobby continues

By MARCY JONES, ROB POLANSKY

NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — Though Winter Storm Bobby ended on Saturday night, some communities around Connecticut are still dealing with its aftermath.

Schools closed in Norwich on Monday as residents continued to dig out from the 22 inches of snow they received over the weekend.

New London County was pummeled by the storm. It racked up just shy of 2 feet of snow.

Cleaning up and getting back to normalcy has been the goal ever since.

A message was posted to the Norwich Public Schools Facebook page by the superintendent. It said in part that the school would be closed Monday:

“The amount of snow was too much for the city staff to remove in just one day. I just spoke to the city manager, and a two-hour delay of school [Monday] would be insufficient. They need the whole day to make the roads safe for school buses on Tuesday. The city manager is very sorry for the inconvenience, but safety is their priority and ours as well.”

Norwich Free Academy, which is not part of the public schools district, is also closed for the day.

Along with Norwich, Groton Public Schools are also closed. Several other districts have delays.

