Man faces 25-year prison sentence after allegedly brandishing a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar

By Thomas Geyer

Click here for updates on this story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A Davenport man is facing a 25-year prison sentence after he allegedly brandished a firearm to steal a $1.79 Swisher Sweet cigar Tuesday from the Kwik Star on East 53rd Street, Davenport Police said.

Fortunato Alonso Herrera, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Herrera also is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

In a news release issued Thursday, Davenport Police said that Herrera, along with two teen boys and a teen girl, were involved in a shots-fired incident and stealing a vehicle. Both of those incidents also occurred Tuesday morning.

According to the news release, at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday police responded to the 500 block of East 12th Street to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers located spent shell casings and damage to an occupied residence. No one was injured.

At 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the Kwik Star at 2050 E. 53rd St. to investigate an armed robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, Herrera was at the store attempting to buy a Swisher Sweet cigar valued at $1.79, according to the affidavit. When asked for his identification, Herrera pulled out a firearm and left the store with the cigar.

Under Iowa law, only people 21 years of age or older are allowed to purchase tobacco.

Herrera was found at his residence and, according to the affidavit, in a post-Miranda interview admitted he had brandished the firearm and stole the cigar.

At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to 1000 Blythewood Place to investigate the theft of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at more than $10,000.

In a post-Miranda interview, Herrera admitted his involvement in stealing the vehicle.

Also involved in the shooting incident were two male teens, each 15 years old. Each is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

A 15-year-old girl also is charged in the case. She is charged with one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft and fifth-degree theft. She also was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Herrera made a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Herrera was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.