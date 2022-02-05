Local hospitals see increase in ER patients during Friday’s treacherous weather

By Lezla Gooden, Andrew Masse

Connecticut (WFSB) — A wintry mix is covering the state Friday with roads expecting to ice over, creating dangerous conditions.

A local ER doctor says they are already seeing people coming in to the ER due to this messy weather.

“We are seeing a tremendous amount of injuries secondary to the ice,” Dr. Anuj Vohra, medical director of emergency services for Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital, explained.

Dr. Vohra says a great deal of theses injuries are taking place with people doing simple tasks right outside of their home or on the road.

“We are seeing falls, a lot of head injuries, cervical sprains, a lot of wrist fracturs, and we are seeing a lot of hip injuries and hip fractures also,” continued Dr. Vohra.

Meteorologists at Channel 3 say the roads Friday night into Saturday morning will remain in poor conditions as temperature reach into the teens, recommending all to stay off the roads.

“It’s extremely important to be careful, especially in the ice and black ice that’s out there. Make sure that you wear rubber-soled boots wherever and make sure you take the precaution to minimize your risk,” stated Dr. Vohra.

But if you have to head out, here’s a tip to keep in mind.

“Make sure when you are walking, you walk with a narrow gape. Usually, people walk with a very wide stance when you are going out. In potential ice, you want to make sure your feet are as close as possible so that if you do slip, you can catch yourself,” Dr. Vohra added.

It is extremely important that, if you do head out, that you are fully covered as well, leaving no exposed skin.

