Connellsville Police Arrest Suspect After Fake Explosive Device Left At Residence

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police in Connellsville arrested a suspect they accuse of leaving a fake explosive device at a residence, according to the city’s mayor.

On Friday night, a 911 caller said that there was an explosive device in the 300 block of East Green Street.

Police had all homes in the area evacuated and consulted a state police bomb expert.

After they discovered the device was a fake, officers and K-9 officer Ambroos tracked down the suspect.

Connellsville’s Mayor, Greg Lincoln, thanked the officers for their work in a Facebook post.

