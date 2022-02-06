Queen’s dog steals the show at Platinum Jubilee event

By Tom Yun, CTVNews.ca writer

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — As Queen Elizabeth II is set to mark her Platinum Jubilee, one of her dogs upstaged the monarch at an event on Friday.

In a video taken at a jubilee engagement at Windsor Castle, the Queen was reviewing cards and letters sent in by members of the public to congratulate her on her previous anniversaries, when one of her dogs waltzed in the room.

“Where did you come from? I know what you want,” the Queen said to Candy, the gatecrashing canine.

The 95-year-old monarch will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, marking 70 years since she ascended to the throne in 1952.

The Queen has been known to be fond of corgis, having owned more than 30 corgis and corgi crossbreeds since her reign began. Candy, a dachshund-corgi cross also known as a “dorgi”, has been with the Royal Family since at least 2007 and is the eldest of the Queen’s current three dogs.

