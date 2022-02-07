Father due in court for viral smoothie shop rant

By MARCY JONES, ROB POLANSKY

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — Following a video of a man from Fairfield going on a viral threatening rant at a smoothie shop, he’s due in court on Monday.

The video of James Iannazzo was viewed by millions after a Robeks employee posted it. It showed Iannazzo yelling hateful remarks and a racial slur.

The incident happened two weeks ago.

Iannazzo was charged with two misdemeanors and a felony charge of intimidation based on bigotry or bias.

According to his lawyer, the Fairfield father ordered a smoothie for his son who has a severe allergy. Thirty minutes later, he claimed he was on the phone with 911 after his son suffered a reaction.

After that, employees reported that Iannazzo was back at Robeks yelling at staff and throwing things.

His attorney released a statement in part that said:

Mr. Iannazzo placed an order at the Robeks and stressed to the staff that the product must not contain peanuts. His receipt acknowledged that the order should not contain peanut butter. His son has a life-threatening peanut allergy. He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statements and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress.

The Robeks employee who was hit with the smoothie Iannazzo threw called the incident unacceptable

“He was banging on the door,” said Gianna Miranda, Robeks employee. “He was trying to push the door. We didn’t know if he was going to jump over the counter.”

Iannazzo’s arraignment is set for later Monday morning in a Bridgeport courtroom.

