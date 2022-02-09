High school staffer on leave for repeating “racist, inappropriate language”

By Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Park Hill High School staff member is on leave while the school district investigates the staffer’s use of “racist, inappropriate language,” the school’s principal said Wednesday.

“A student used racist, inappropriate language, and then a staff member repeated the same racist, inappropriate language in questioning the student,” Principal Brad Kincheloe said in a statement that was sent out to families.

The district is investigating the incident and talking with eyewitnesses and their families. Any students or staff needing counseling following the incident are free to speak with the school’s counseling office, the principal said.

“We are following our policies in handling this staff issue and the student’s discipline,” Kincheloe said. “We appreciate the students and staff who are helping us investigate and respond, so we can make sure our school is safe for all our students and staff.”

The principal’s entire statement is as follows:

