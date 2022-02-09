Wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet

By Rob Polansky

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A display of sportsmanship during a high school wrestling meet is getting a lot of attention.

Following Newtown High School’s win over Masuk in a dual meet on Feb. 2, Newtown’s Marc Maurath went back out onto the mat for a special match against James Dutkowski.

Maurath helped Dutkowski, who has special needs, achieve a special moment at the end of the night: A pin.

“I’ve seen these kinds of moments play out on social media before, but never in person,” said Todd Piccuilo, who shared the video he posted to Facebook with Channel 3. “Everyone in the gym tonight is better for being there to see this. Great job by both coaches, the referee, and especially Marc. And of course James, who absolutely crushed it!”

The video garnered more than 5,600 views since it was posted.

