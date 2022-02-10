Dozens of students hold sit-in to protest staffer who used racist language

By Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — About 80 Park Hill High School students have camped out in the school’s upper gym as a protest to the situation from earlier this week in which a staff member used racist language when engaging with a student.

The school’s principal had addressed the situation Wednesday, saying the staff member was placed on leave while the district investigated, and that counseling was being offered to anyone who felt they need it.

“A student used racist, inappropriate language, and then a staff member repeated the same racist, inappropriate language in questioning the student,” Principal Brad Kincheloe said in a statement that was sent out to families. “We are following our policies in handling this staff issue and the student’s discipline.”

Students began their sit-in protest early Thursday morning, but the district said no demands have been made and they don’t know what the students want. They are supervising the students choosing to sit-in in the gym and making sure they are safe, a district spokeswoman said.

