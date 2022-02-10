Man convicted of murder is resentenced and to be released

By KPTV Staff

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — Nearly three decades after an Oregon man was dealt a life sentence for a murder he committed as a 16-year-old, he is now being released.

Todd Davilla, now 46 years old, has appeared in court seven times for a resentencing with a new outcome. That resentencing finally came Tuesday under a Clackamas County Judge.

This case originally started in 1991 when 16-year-old Davilla was convicted of murder with a life sentence.

30 years ago Davilla forced his way into a Wilsonville home where 22-year-old Lisa Flormoe was staying. Davilla admitted he tried to rape Flormoe and when she fought back he stabbed her 15 times with a boy scout knife almost decapitating her.

“I do think there is a true life sentence in Oregon. I believe that life means life in Oregon.”

That was the response from former prosecutor Terry Gustafson after Davilla was convicted of murder with a life sentence in 1991.

Nearly three decades later, after a series of overturned rulings and appeals, a Clackamas County judge resentenced Davila from 50 years down to 25 years with supervised probation.

Since Davilla has already served 31 years, he will now be released.

The family of Lisa Flormoe has appeared at every court hearing possible to fight the resentencing.

“This is the hardest part of this experience being faced with the gory details of what happened to my sister and we won’t enjoy doing that but we will do that for Lisa and everyone else to keep society safe from that,” said Lisa’s sister Lorna Flormoe in 1992.

She spoke up again in 2012.

“It’s horrible and life changing what we’ve had to go through, not to mention just losing our sister but having to be dragged through this,” she said. “I’m angry, I’m angry at the system, for not, for what seems to me as putting criminals rights over victims rights.”

Now in 2022, she’s echoing the same cry for justice.

“I feel anger and rage at Todd and the system, the justice system that has drug us through this and revictimized us over and over again.”

As Davilla’s release will become reality, he had a message for the family describing his actions as selfish and heinous.

“There is nothing I can do or say that will ever make right the harm that I caused, nothing that can undo the devastation that I caused to her loved ones. I am and I will always be so sorry for what I did that day,” he said.

There is no word yet on when Davilla will officially be released.

