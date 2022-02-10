Whiskey Row bouncer accused of murdering Dallas Barrett says it was his first day on the job

By Marissa Sulek

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officials provided an update Wednesday regarding the death of a 22-year-old after getting into a fight at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row.

On Wednesday, for the first time, the circumstances surrounding the death of Dallas Jordan Barrett were released to the public. Barrett is the 22-year-old who died from asphyxia after he got in a fight at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last summer.

News4 spoke with one of the security guards, 23-year-old Jaelen Maxwell, charged with Barrett’s death.

He says he didn’t expect to go to court for this. Not only did News4 get to see a man charged with Barrett’s death for the first time, so did his family.

When Maxwell walked into a Davidson County courtroom Wednesday morning, it marked the first time Lillian Nelson saw, in person, one of the men accused of killing her brother.

“It took me back a bit,” she said.

Maxwell is one of the seven men charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault for holding Dallas Barrett to the ground. Maxwell tells News4 that night was his first day on the job; he had just graduated college and didn’t touch Dallas Barrett.

Nelson added if Maxwell was involved, he should spend time in prison.

“I think, from what I understand, the charges only hold from three to six years, which is very disappointing,” Nelson said. “Somebody, our brother, lost his life.”

It’s a message Nelson displayed while in court, where she wore a shirt with her brother’s last words on her back. Then, on the front, the reason she will continue to show up.

“Our plan, that no matter what, whether we are all here, or just a few of us are here, or just one person is here, we want to make sure our presence is known on everything. Doesn’t matter how big or how small.”

Court officials say it could be two years before all seven men stand trial. However, the next court date is April 7th and all seven men are expected to be there.

The six other security guards did not show up in the courtroom Wednesday because they signed a waiver of in-court appearance. That means all attorneys must do is give a judge that waiver, and their client doesn’t have to show up in court that day.

Maxwell is the only security guard without an attorney. He has two weeks to find one.

Dallas Barrett’s mother, Tammy Barrett, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday but did provide a statement:

“While I respectfully disagree with District Attorney General Glenn Funk respecting the lack of severity of the criminal charges brought against those persons responsible for the murder of my son, Dallas Jordan Barrett, on August 16, 2021, at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Nashville, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all those within the Metropolitan Police Department and the District Attorney General’s office who have worked with integrity and diligence to identify the security personnel and private citizen who murdered my son. I am keenly aware that were my son to have been murdered in another place and at another time, it is highly likely that no one would have been held to account in a court of law. The arraignment and issuance of formal charges against those who took my son’s life represents but one small step along the arduous pathway towards obtaining justice for him and ensuring that no other mother will have to suffer the murder of her son at any establishment on Broadway.”

