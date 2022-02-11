13-year-old leads police officers on high-speed chase reaching 100 mph

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police said a 13-year-old boy led officers on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Investigators said police first spotted the car driving on the wrong side of the road around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. When the officer turned on his lights and tried to get the car to stop, the teenager sped off. Police said the 2007 Lexus hit 100 mph as the driver made his way down Springhill Avenue.

Another officer put spike strips in the road and the teenager came to a stop after hitting a curb.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody on charges of attempting to elude police.

