Elementary teacher dies after cancer battle

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Schools community is mourning the loss of Estes Elementary teacher Amanda Gunn, who died this week after a battle with cancer. Gunn, who was a graduate of Buncombe County Schools, taught at Estes for 22 years.

Estes principal Dr. Paula Pinkerton called the loss “devastating.”

“Mrs. Gunn was an amazing educator and caring friend,” Pinkerton said in a statement.

Gunn went back to in-person teaching even during cancer treatment.

Pinkerton’s complete statement:

Our school has suffered a devastating loss this week. Mrs. Gunn was an amazing educator and caring friend. Mrs. Gunn was a graduate of Buncombe County Schools, and she taught at Estes for over 20 years. This was her community, and she dedicated her career to helping students learn, grow, and thrive; she remained focused on what was best for students. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. A counseling team will be available as needed to help our staff and students cope with this loss.”

