New mural of Betty White unveiled in store window

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — There’s a new mural of Betty White here in the mountains!

It’s located on the front window of Orbit DVD in West Asheville.

White passed away on New Year’s Eve, just days away from her 100th birthday.

Orbit DVD employee Jamie Ward said he loved White because she loved life.

“If you ever watch the roast of her and you tried to get one over on her, you’re probably not going to,” Ward said. “I miss her a lot, actually. It’s one of those people that I had a lot of respect for, but I didn’t think I would miss her until she’s gone. I think that’s how most people felt.”

The mural was created by local artist Austen Mikulka.

To view the mural in person, Orbit DVD is located at 781 Haywood Road.

