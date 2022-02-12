Contractor accused of taking thousands from customers pleads guilty

By Kimberly King

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Travis Galloway, the home contractor News 13 exposed for taking nearly $100,000 in deposits from Western North Carolina customers and never finishing the work, has pleaded guilty to three criminal counts related to his business practices.

Transylvania County criminal court officials confirmed Galloway pleaded guilty to felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony exploitation of an elderly or handicapped person. Galloway also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor related to doing construction jobs valued at more than $30,000 without a contractor license.

The plea agreement allows Galloway to consolidate the cases and face a sentence for single Class D felony tied to exploitation of an elderly person.

While the Transylvania County cases have been closed and Galloway awaits sentencing, court staff confirmed five indictments in Henderson County still remain open. Galloway has a Feb. 25 court date in Henderson County.

