Israel ‘Izzy’ Flores, known as singing security guard, chasing dreams of becoming performer

By Alicia Roberts

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Israel ‘Izzy’ Flores is known as the singing security guard. The 27-year-old’s voice brings smiles to everyone who hears him.

Now, he’s booked a national audition in Las Vegas, and he’s hoping to inspire others to follow their dreams no matter the obstacles.

“Singing has always been there for me when I always felt alone,” Flores said.

Flores has been singing nearly his whole life.

“When I was six years old, my mom bought me this karaoke machine,” Flores said.

The first time he ever performed on a stage, he said he knew it was where he wanted to stay.

“I closed my eyes for a moment and said I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life,” Flores said.

But life dealt this aspiring performer an uphill battle from the start.

“I live near Kensington and Allegheny, it’s basically known as zombie land, badlands,” Flores said.

Flores said he grew up seeing images of crime and violence all around him, but despite many tough times, including being homeless, he kept on singing.

“You will never not hear me sing,” Flores said. “I’ve singed walking to the subway, I’ve walked to the corner store, I’m singing.”

He’s even found a place for singing in his day job as a security guard.

“They would be like, ‘Oh my god, your voice,’” Flores said. “And just to hear that from someone means so much to me.”

While Flores has been auditioning since he was 18 and even made it to the Hollywood round of American Idol, he’s still searching for his big break.

“One thing I’ve learned is no matter how many times you fall, you can get right back up,” Flores said.

And no matter how many doors may have closed before, Flores isn’t giving up.

“At the end of the day, it’s your dream, and it’s only going to come true if you work hard for it,” Flores said.

He’s determined to let nothing stand in the way of his dream.

To learn more about Izzy’s music or to book a performance, visit his Instagram or email him at israelisraeljflores@icloud.com.

