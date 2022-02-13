‘That’s all of our stock’: Thief stole $250K of Pokemon merch from gaming store, owner says

By Web Staff

FOREST LAKE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Police are investigating a Pokemon heist in Forest Lake.

Surveillance video shows a prowler breaking into Punch Out Gaming by punching a hole through the wall and crawling through.

The store’s owner says the burglar got away with more than $250,000 worth of Pokemon merchandise.

“There was a big hole in the wall and all the product was gone, it was shocking. That’s our life, that’s all of our stock that we have,” owner Eric Johnson said. “I hope we get it back, I’d rather have that than the insurance money because I can’t find product and if I have my product back I can continue to have business and the customers coming in and supporting us.”

If you have any information about the burglary, you are asked to call police.

