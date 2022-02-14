St. Ferdinand makes donation to St. Bartholomew family after house fire in Old Irving Park

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A school community stepping up to help their neighbors at another Northwest Side Catholic school after a fire destroyed everything they owned.

Monday morning, the student council from St. Ferdinand donated items they collected from students to help the family of St. Bartholomew students who lost their home in a fire.

St. Bart’s highlighted the act of kindness during it’s “Motivation Monday” assembly and wanted the family to know how many people are here to help.

The family is still looking for a place to live after losing everything in the Old Irving Park fire. A faulty furnace was to blame for the January fire.

“The fire almost destroyed everything, everything is frozen so we can pick up nothing,” one fire victim said. “We are with nothing.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family and has already raised more than $65,000.

“We are all here for you not just at St. Bart’s the whole entire Catholic schools community is here to support you,” a school official said.

