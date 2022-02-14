Witness describes propane tank explosion at Asheville homeless camp

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — No injuries were reported in an explosion Monday at a homeless camp just off Tunnel Road.

Authorities said a propane tank exploded, scorching tents and destroying other items in the area.

The blast happened about 1 p.m. in an area behind a towing company.

A worker there said he heard arguing just before the explosion and fire.

“It just went boom!” Lamont Jackson said. “It was like a big gunshot, that’s what it sounded like. It went boom, then you just heard a little bit after that, every little fire-pow! You just hear other stuff popping. And you could just hear stuff hitting trees. It was bad, it was getting bad.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread. They also had to cut down several burned trees.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.