Hockey pucks sold in honor of Las Vegas boy killed in crash

By CECILIA HESTON

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The family of a Las Vegas boy killed two years ago today is now selling hockey pucks in his honor.

Alex Bush and his younger sister Charlotte were walking home from school and were hit by a distracted driver. The family says they’re now selling the pucks to fundraise building a wheelchair ramp for Charlotte at their house.

Alex, 12, loved hockey, and was on the Vegas Junior Golden Knights, so that’s why they’re selling the hockey pucks.

Aaron Bush says their daughter also loved ice skating and dancing, but now she’s in and out of the hospital dealing with injuries from the crash.

The family is dealing with hospital bills and making their house accessible for their daughter. He says the support from the community has helped them make it through.

“We can’t say thank you enough, the support from the hockey community, dance community just means to world to us and it’s nice to know that people care.”

Charlotte most recently had a spinal fusion surgery to help correct her onset scoliosis. He says she’s been doing a lot better, but has a long road ahead of her.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.