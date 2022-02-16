Intense body cam shows new details of man shot, killed by police in Ferguson

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

FERGUSON, Missouri (KMOV) — Nearly two months later, officials released body cam video of a man shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson.

On Dec. 13, officers were searching for 35-year-old Jeremi Moore and found him around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Tiffin Ave. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at police. One of the officers shot back at the man, killing him. No officers were injured.

Investigators later found a spent round that was fired from a gun belonging to Moore.

To push for transparency, St. Louis County Police posted a 26-min video Tuesday that included 911 calls, different angles of what led up to the shooting and officers returning fire. A total of 20 shots were fired at Moore.

The officers involved had extensive law enforcement experience:

A 33-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had nine years of law enforcement experience. A 29-year-old St. Louis County Police Officer had seven years of law enforcement experience. A 26-year-old North County Cooperative Police Officer had two years of law enforcement experience. A 40-year-old North County Cooperative Police Officer had 16 years of law enforcement experience.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.