Sheriff: Man fires shotgun at DoorDash delivery driver

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Washington County man is accused of firing a shotgun at a DoorDash delivery driver Wednesday night, Feb. 16.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 46-year-old DoorDash driver called 911 and reported she was shot at as she attempted to deliver a pizza to a customer on Werner Drive in the town of Barton.

An investigation revealed the suspect, a 32-year-old Barton man, ordered the pizza and when the delivery driver approached the home, he “accidentally” fired a shotgun blast through the door.

The DoorDash driver fled the area.

Washington County sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant Thursday morning and collected evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

The 32-year-old Barton man is facing charges of first degree reckless endangering safety, felony bail jumping, and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said, “We are thankful that the victim is physically okay, however, our thoughts go out to her as she processes this traumatic event that easily could have resulted in tragedy. This suspect’s recent pattern of behavior is extremely concerning and we are working diligently to uncover how this could have occurred and hold him accountable.”

