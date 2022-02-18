Explore Outdoors: Why the Buffalo Soldiers drive this ranger’s passion

By Mike TeSelle

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California (KCRA) — If you needed yet another reason to visit one of California’s most majestic and picturesque spots, there is a Yosemite National Park Ranger who this week earned the 2022 American Park Experience award from the National Park Trust.

A key reason for being recognized involves his passion, his energy and his dedication for telling the story of the Buffalo Soldiers, a group that he said inspired him to see the national park system in an entirely new way.

“His lifelong efforts advocating for diversity in national parks have helped more families and youth feel welcome as they see their stories told throughout the country in parks, cultural, and historic sites alike,” a National Park Trust news release read.

