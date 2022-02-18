Fight at train station results in crash into power pole

By Mariya Murrow

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A brawl near Lindbergh MARTA Station left an estimated 1,100 customers without power after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the area.

According to police, four people were involved in a fight when they jumped into a vehicle and sped away from the scene. The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control shortly after, crashing into a utility pole on Lindbergh Drive near Armand Road NE.

The entire incident was caught on dash cam video from an Uber driver’s car nearby. The driver said he witnessed what appeared to be a confrontation between the four individuals. In the video, two of the people can be seen punching one another. That’s when the group gets into their cars and start racing down the interstate.

At least two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.