Patrick Mahomes defends fiancée after another round of undue online criticism

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMBC) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken to Twitter to defend his fiancée Brittany Matthews. The NFL star’s future wife has faced an inordinate amount of online criticism in the past year.

On Wednesday, she was unduly mocked following an interaction the couple had at a Texas Tech basketball game. It appears Mahomes felt the need to call people out.

A clip of Matthews talking to Mahomes courtside at the game quickly went viral. Users on Twitter appeared to pan Matthews simply for the facial reactions she displays in the clip.

This is not the first time Matthews has faced a barrage of online hate. Recently, she received blowback for showering champagne on fans after a Chiefs playoff win. As video of Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams players celebrating in a similar fashion continues to go viral, many are now calling out the double standard Matthews faced in the online trolling.

“It’s been a pretty rough week over here,” Matthews said in an Instagram post after the incident. “I greatly, greatly, greatly appreciate Kansas City and how y’all have gotten behind us and supported me so much. It means the absolute world to me.”

The champagne video and subsequent online harassment led Matthews to partner with KC clothing company Charlie Hustle to raise money for an anti-bullying charity. The partnership created “Team Brittany” shirts that gave proceeds to Red Card KC. Matthews matched the donations that the shirts raised.

Despite the online criticism, the couple will have plenty more to celebrate very soon. The pair is due to be married in a few months and their Daughter is getting ready to turn one.

