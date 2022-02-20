Unhappy customer shoots into a Wendy’s, police say

By Joshua Robinson

SWANSEA, Illinois (KMOV) — An upset customer shot into a Wendy’s in Swansea Tuesday night after he was unhappy with the service.

Police said the suspect went through the drive-thru with a woman in the passenger seat. At the window, he asked to speak to a manager who spoke through the closed glass door. The man pulled out a gun and shot multiple times into the glass door and dining area.

Swansea police said the dining area was closed and no one was injured. Moments later, Illinois State Police arrived on the scene.

Swansea Detectives are still working on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gary Reuter at 618-233-8114.

