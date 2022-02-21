Woman killed, man and 2 children injured in SE Portland shooting

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person was killed and three others, including two children, were hurt in a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Sunday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a crash in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. Police said officers learned that the vehicle was possible shot at.

Officers arrived to the scene and found four people in the car who had been shot. A woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and two children were taken to an area hospital. Police said the man is in critical condition, while the children are both stable.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. Southeast Foster Road will be closed from Southeast 122nd Avenue to Southeast 138th Avenue during the investigation.

No additional details have been released by police at this time. This is the second mass shooting that Portland police have responded to this past weekend.

On Saturday night, one person was killed and five others were shot near Normandale Park in northeast Portland.

