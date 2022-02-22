Names Of The 5 People Who Died In Commerce City Apartment Released, Search Continues For Person Who Dealt Fatal Drugs

By Jesse Sarles

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado (KCNC) — The names of the five people who were found dead in a Commerce City apartment building after suspected drug use have been released.

The following people died, according to the coroner’s office in Adams County:

– Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24 – Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32 – Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28 – Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 – Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32

A sixth adult, a 29-year-old Hispanic woman, was alive and taken to the hospital. A 4-month-old baby was inside the apartment and is healthy and safe, according to police. The child’s parents were among those who died.

Authorities said they are trying to find the drug dealer who sold the drugs to the victims and “will vigorously pursue charges for those who sold/provided the drugs.” The bodies were found on Sunday night in the North Range Crossing apartment complex on 104th Avenue. Someone called 911 to report unconscious people inside.

The Commerce City Police Department confirmed on Monday that investigators received a preliminary positive test result for the presence of fentanyl on narcotics found at the scene.

Police said they believe the group thought they were using cocaine but wound up overdosing on fentanyl.

