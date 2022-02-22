Vigil held for mass shooting victims in Charleston

By Web staff

CHARLESTON, Missouri (KMOV) — A vigil was held Monday in southern Missouri after a horrific mass shooting just south of Cape Girardeau.

Police in Charleston, Mo. said someone opened fire at a birthday party over the weekend, shooting 16 people. Two of those victims have died. Police said there were between 75 and 150 people inside at the time when an argument broke out and someone opened fire.

“I have been here 30 years and it’s the worst shooting I’m aware of. I think just the carnage and everything at the scene was a little overwhelming even for an experienced police officer,” said Chief Robert Hearnes of the Charleston Department of Public Safety.

At least four people who were hurt remain hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators are asking people who attended the party to share any information on possible suspects.

