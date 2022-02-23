Artist Jordan Barros, son of Celtics alum Dana Barros, finds his own inspiration

By Web Staff

EASTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Works of art in different mediums – paintings, illustrations and graphic designs – at 25 years old, Jordan Barros has only just begun.

“I do a little bit of everything. I don’t try to limit myself,” said the artist. “My life is my inspiration for my artwork. My family, my history – black history, as well, is a huge inspiration for me. Just translating that into my own story.”

The last name Barros is emerging as one to watch in the art world, but it’s one that’s already recognizable thanks to dad Dana Barros, a Celtics alum.

“I love it that he’s chosen his own lane, and he’s strived in that, and we always talked about doing something you love. And he’s been able to find that path – to find art and to do it every single day for a living,” said Dana Barros.

And while Dana Barros says he can draw, if you ask Veronica Barros where their son’s talent comes from, she’ll say with a laugh, “Mom! All day long. As far as artistic abilities are concerned, he got it from his mama. If it’s on the court, basketball, that’s Dana, all day long.”

Jordan started his artwork five years ago when he was a student at Boston College. After graduating in 2019, he started doing it full time, working out of his home in Easton.

“For the remainder of my life, I just want to share my art. I want to be a part of those real influential parts of Community that have helped me. I want to inspire because I was inspired,” said Jordan.

“I’m just happy that he’s been able to find his space, and he’s just as amazing, if not better, at what he does than what I did. I’m just more proud of that than anything,” said Dana.

