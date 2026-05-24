Tracking a warm Memorial Day ahead of building breezes

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Memorial Day Weekend has been calm and warm so far! Temperatures have stayed generally within one to three degrees of our seasonal average, so it's been feeling just as it should for the unofficial start to summer. Big changes in the form of winds and a cooldown are just around the corner, though!

Monday's Memorial Day forecast still looks great. Highs across the valley look to stay in the upper 90s.

Here's what we're looking at as you make Memorial Day plans. It looks to be a perfect morning before pool temperatures arrive around lunchtime!

Winds could begin building as early as Monday evening, though. I want to note this, especially if you're choosing to travel back home tomorrow night. This could make travel more difficult along the I-10, where winds could gust near 50 MPH in spots through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Peak gusts will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, but lingering breezes could last through Thursday, too. We should expect gusts in the deserts around 35-55 MPH, with gusts as strong as 60 MPH through the pass. A Wind Advisory will begin Tuesday afternoon and extend into Thursday morning during this peak period of gusts. This will apply to the San Gorgonio Pass, Desert Hot Springs, and our local mountain communities, but does not yet cover the valley floor.

The winds will help cool our temperatures down about 10-15°F cooler than seasonal normals. That means 80s make their return through the middle portion of the week! Mind the dust but enjoy the cooldown while it lasts. Temperatures are set to shoot back up to seasonal (triple-digits!) in the extended forecast by next weekend.

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