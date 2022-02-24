Possible earlier start date for Caddo schools riles parents, teachers

By Gerry May

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Caddo Parish schools may bump up the start of next school year to Aug. 3.

School board member Tony Nations said the district is having to make up for lost time during the pandemic the last two years.

The Louisiana Department of Education recommended that the district add 25 instructional days to summer programs, not to yearly calendars.

The Caddo School District is considering adding five days to the yearly calendar, with the possible start date of Aug. 3 for kindergarten through 8th grade students.

Nations says parents and teachers alike have complained to him. Some have already planned and paid for trips.

“The earlier start date is interfering with previously made plans. I get that. I’m not about to ignore that. But those days will be excused,” he says.

Nations says federal stimulus funds would cover the costs of the extra days, including pay for teachers and staff.

As for concerns about the heat, he says that by August, Caddo’s entire fleet of school buses will be air conditioned.

“Personally, I’m torn. It’s a quandary. Because I hear the concerns of not just parents, but teachers of this earlier start date. But the kids are going to benefit from this,” Nations says.

The school board meets on March 1 to decide.

