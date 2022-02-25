Driver rescued after getting trapped trying to drive through Indiana creek

By Web Staff

BONNELL, Indiana (WLWT) — A driver was able to escape safely after his car got trapped in the water trying to cross a creek in Bonnell, Indiana.

Fire crews were called out for a report of a vehicle in the water in West Tanner’s Creek at the cross on Shale Road.

A viewer also caught the car trapped, saying all occupants were seen by Lawrenceburg EMS for medical attention.

It’s a good reminder to use caution and not drive through high or swift-moving water.

