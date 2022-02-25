Franklin residents struggle with flooding

By COURTNEY ALLEN ALEXANDRIA ADAMS

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — The continued rainfall has created several problems for drivers in the Franklin area due to flooding.

Williamson County is one of the places seeing substantial flooding thanks to this week’s rain.

The Harpeth River is overflowing and causing problems across the county. People who have lived here for a while said this happens just about every time there is a lot of rain, but it still takes some getting used to for newcomers.

Water is spilling onto roads, yards are flooded, and mailboxes are nearly underwater across Williamson County. “It is like mud city,” Patrick Cowden, who lives in Franklin, said.

Cowden said his usual dog-walking spot on 3rd Avenue downtown is underwater due to the nearby Harpeth River overflowing. “We usually park down here and go all around, but it is not working today.”

Cowden and many others are also seeing high waters at home. “It is crazy,” Cowden said. “There is a lot of flooding. Our yard is mostly underwater.”

Nathan Osher and his son Liam were also out walking their dog Thursday. They moved to Franklin less than a year ago. “We moved here from SoCal in May,” Nathan said. “The amount of rain we have had here since May is more than my life in Southern California.”

Williamson County Emergency Management said it’s unclear when the water may start to go down, and their biggest concern right now is nighttime drivers and their ability to see roads.

While many roads are closed with signs, EMA said some drivers may come upon flooded roads that they have not been able to put signs up for yet.

EMA said they have had to do five water rescues because drivers became stuck in floodwaters over the past three days.

