Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Seasonal temperatures for Memorial Day weekend

By
Published 3:38 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It feels just as it should for the end of May! Temperatures remain in the 90s this weekend as we track seasonal conditions for your three-day weekend.

Here's a peek at your travel forecast through the holiday. A lot of great weather at popular destinations regionally!

If you've stayed in the valley to enjoy the weather we're having locally, we're in for perfect pool weather through the rest of the evening.

Conditions stay rather similar all the way through Monday. Winds begin building Monday evening, which will eventually peak Tuesday and Wednesday and result in cooler temperatures. For now, enjoy great weather as we take this weekend to honor the sacrifice of our nation's servicemembers.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.