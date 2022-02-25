South Oldham High School students learn life-saving skills

By Jamie Mayes

CRESTWOOD, Kentucky (WLKY) — South Oldham High School students learned techniques to help someone live another day.

UofL Hospital’s trauma and outreach coordinator hosted a Stop the Bleed class Thursday. Students learned bystander tourniquet training as a way to control bleeding during an emergency.

The skills they’re learning now are encouraging the next generation of medical care workers, students like Alexiya Crask. She has dreams of becoming a nurse.

“Sitting here stopping the bleed and doing the trinkets and everything it’s like I can’t wait for college because I’ll finally be able to get there and do that,” Crask said.

Tracie Burchett, University of Louisville Hospital’s trauma and outreach coordinator, says they need more young people eager to join the field.

“We are at a critical nursing shortage. The pandemic has made it worse for us as nurses so it’s critical for us to be out there in the public talking to our young people,” Burchett said.

About a third of the students participating have an interest in the medical field. Students say learning more about the job encourages them to keep pursuing the career.

“I think it actually pushes me to want to be a nurse more because I want to be able to help people and get people through tough times,” said Kelsey Tyler.

“Events like this bring the reality of nursing and the health care field to them in their space,” Burchett said.

No matter what profession they choose, they’re learning life-saving skills and expanding their possibilities for the future.

