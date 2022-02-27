Bald eagle rescued in Bonner Springs passes away

By NICK SLOAN

Click here for updates on this story

BONNER SPRINGS, Kansas (KCTV) — A bald eagle that was rescued in Bonner Springs this week has passed away.

The eagle was found injured in the woods and Operation Wildlife was able to assist it.

However, on Saturday, the Bonner Springs Police Department said the eagle passed away due to kidney issues and lower extremity injuries.

“Though she was in our care but a short time, she left an enormous impact,” police said. “May her mate and eaglets carry on her great legacy.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.