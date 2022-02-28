Albuquerque calls for action against gun violence

By Angel Salcedo

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — People in Albuquerque are calling for justice and change to address gun violence. Today friends and family gathered at separate locations across Albuquerque to honor Jonathan Garza, Ryan Costello and Andrew Burson.

Ziarra Kirksey was Jonathan Garza’s partner.

“My daughter is 10 years old. And now she lost her father to gun violence,” Kirksey said.

Martha Cumminsdell was Ryan Costello’s mother.

“Losing Ryan is a really hard hit for us. He was a really good son,” Cumminsdell said.

All three lost their lives to gun violence. Now loved ones and community leaders are calling for change.

“I want this to be a safe place for my little kids to grow up and have families also,” Cumminsdell said.

Laquonte Barry is the founder of the Black New Mexico Movement.

“We’re in a crisis. Not because of a virus. We’re in a crisis because of guns, and that’s sad,” Barry said.

They say the change has to start with the next generation.

“We just had a 14-year-old kid takes a 16-year-old kid’s life at school. When it gets to that point where our kids aren’t even safe at school anymore, we can’t come out and enjoy the community that’s here for us. Something has to be done,” Barry said.

“We need young people who are in high school and can be the voice of change because all it takes is one. It is going to take a village, and it is going to take all of us to start talking to these young people,” Kirksey said.

There won’t be any classes at West Mesa High School tomorrow after Burson’s death, but guidance counselors will be available for students.

