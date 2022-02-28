LIVE: LMPD gives update on mother killed in Newburg; suspect at large

By Drew Gardner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The 2-year-old taken Sunday afternoon after his mother was shot and killed has been found, but police say his father is still on the run.

Louisville Metro Police announced Caesen Gordon had been located around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

According to LMPD, officers were called to the 4100 block of Quiet Way around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman believed to be in her 30s inside a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds and her 10-year-old son (previously believed by police to be 5) with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The 10-year-old was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr., left the scene with his 2-year-old son that he shared with the deceased woman prompting the AMBER Alert to be issued.

The 2-year-old was found six hours later in Gordon’s truck.

According to LMPD, Gordon has a significant violent history and is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

