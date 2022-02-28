North Las Vegas Police investigate overdose death of middle school student

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating the death of a middle school student that may be connected to fentanyl laced pills.

A North Las Vegas family took their middle school student to the hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The student later died. North Las Vegas Police responded to the Dignity Health medical campus following the student’s death to investigate what happened.

According to police, multiple students got sick from taking pills. All of the students attend Sedway Middle School.

The student’s exact cause of death is still pending a coroner’s autopsy.

The principal of Marvin M. Sedway Middle School sent a message to families at the school, Thursday:

It is with deep sympathy that I inform you of the recent passing of one of our students. It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of our Sedway family.

We are working with our students to ensure they have the support and resources they need to get through this very difficult time. Counseling resources are available to those who may want that assistance.

Please monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your child as this loss may affect them in unexpected ways as well as keep your lines of communication open with them. It is important to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger and/or grief. Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk with and that these feelings are normal.

If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at 702-799-3880.

Detectives are working to identify witnesses, more victims and possible suspects. The Clark County School District Police Department and District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

