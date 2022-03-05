Procession For Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci Set For Saturday Afternoon

By Web Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The body of Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci will be brought in a procession to a funeral home in Stoneham Saturday afternoon. Bucci died after a crash on I-93 North in Stoneham late Thursday night.

A tanker truck hit her State Police cruiser. At the time, Bucci was pulling to the side of the road to help a driver who stopped in the breakdown lane. She was in a marked cruiser with emergency blue lights flashing.

On Friday night, a procession was held for Bucci as her body was taken through Boston to the medical examiner’s office.

The procession on Saturday is scheduled to take place around 3 p.m. It will start at the medical examiner’s office before going on Route 93 northbound. It will end at Barile Funeral home on Main Street in Stoneham.

Bucci was 2006 graduate of Andover High School. The school held a moment of silence for Bucci on Friday.

She had been a cop for almost two years. Police across Massachusetts and her friends mourned her loss.

“The department is devastated by her loss,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason at a media briefing Friday morning. “The tremendous outpouring of support shown by troopers and local officers at the hospital last night is a testimony to the respect and admiration that Trooper Bucci earned in her chosen field in just the two short years she was wearing the badge.”

Before working for the State Police department for two years, Bucci was employed by the security department at Encore Casino and also worked as a personal trainer.

The I-Team has learned that the state suspended the license of the truck driver involved in the crash that killed State Trooper Tamar Bucci.

