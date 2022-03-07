Four family members among victims of Madison County tornado

By KCCI Staff

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — There are six confirmed deaths in Madison County, Iowa after Saturday’s tornadoes. Four adults and two children have died in Saturday’s storm. Four members of one family were among the deaths.

The Madison County Sheriff tells KCCI that the two children who died, Kenley and Owen Bolger, were visiting their grandma, Melissa Bazley, when the storm hit.

The children’s dad, Michael Bolger, is also among the dead.

Their mom, grandpa and two other children survived by hiding in a pantry.

A fundraiser has been set up for the Bolger family.

